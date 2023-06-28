The world of social networks is always in constant trends, because until recently there had been talk of a new apocalypse, which in the end did not happen but even so, people remained on the lookout. Even with this, people keep checking constantly social networksWell, in one way or another, videos that attract attention are released.

Thus, it has been shared through Twitter a video in which a user of Canada captured images on a plane of an alleged UFO that was following the moving flying vehicle. Some mention that it looks quite real and others that it is the most fake thing on the internet. However, a verdict of the issue has not been reached as such.

This type of video is already becoming common, so it could be a reliable edited montage, because today’s tools are quite accurate, more with the detail of artificial intelligence. However, everyone can interpret what they like, since in this world anything can happen.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: The truth can pass as credible, but also details that can be seen miles away in editing. At least with this people stay entertained, and above all the contribution of reactions to the video will benefit the user.