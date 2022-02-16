Culiacán Sinaloa.- After, on the part ofl DIFF system Sinaloa, the situation in which the older adults of the shelter live will be evaluatedand “The Good Samaritan” it was found that the 45 people who live there, They live in extremely difficult conditions since they do not have access to health services, good food and decent space.

For this reason, he promised to bring them a medical brigade, which was present this Tuesday, providing health services that benefited the vulnerable population.

The president of Sinaloa DIF System Dr. Eneyda Rocha Ruiz, He was present in the medical brigade, verifying the care received by the elderly, as well as listening to their life stories and how they came to the shelter.

For his part, Dr. Cuitláhuac González Galindo, mentioned that the follow-up and care given in said shelter will be through several stages, which consist of diagnosing health problems in older adults, through basic laboratory tests to be able to medicate them correctly, extreme cleanliness of the place and subsequently improve the construction conditions.

Through the medical brigade, cases of schizophrenia, cataracts and diabetes were detected, as was announced by Dr. Elizabeth Montoya Morales, director of care for the elderly and social integration of DIF Sinaloa.

Doctors, nutritionists, nurses, specialists in the area of ​​physical rehabilitation, social workers, dentists and chemists participated in the medical brigade.