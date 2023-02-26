A very important pending task have the municipal authorities headed by Juan de Dios Gámez Mendívil to make motorists respect traffic signals and be more careful when driving on the streets, and that becomes dangerous when driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. And it is evident that in the ccapital of Sinaloa lacks road culture, since accidents are recurring due to recklessness and irresponsibility of those behind the wheel.

The unfortunate accident occurred on last Friday night in the Chapultepec neighborhood It is a sample of how badly behaved some motorists are. In fact, a young woman lost her life when she was run over by a vehicle when she was about to take her car, on the side of Diego Valadés boulevard, also known as the new boardwalk. The driver allegedly did not look at the young woman as he passed by. Given this fact, the same governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha, considered it positive that the breathalyzer be resumed in the city of Culiacán, recalling that last year they were cancelled. But, apparently, the state president is not very well informed, because the breathalyzers are being carried out in different parts of the capital. What is clear is that these actions have not prevented tragedies from continuing to occur due to traffic violations and speeding

Rocha claims to be neutral.

After the Dimes and bickering between a deputy and the rector of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS), Jesús Madueña Molina, Governor Rubén Rocha Moya reiterated his position of remaining neutral in this conflict. “The institutions have to have a respectful relationship and they are also two autonomous institutions from each other,” said Rocha Moya. What sparked the controversy was what deputy José Manuel Luque declared, stating that Madueña called legislators “dogs”. The rector of the UAS later denied having said that. “That’s where they fix themselves,” said the governor.

We recommend you read:

They ask for street light. Those who stated that they were forgotten and ignored by the authorities of the municipality of Culiacán are the inhabitants of the paradise colonyin the Airport sector, since they indicated that due to Ramón López Velarde street does not have public lighting, because the lights do not work, and although the neighbors have reported the problem, they still do not repair them or change them for new ones. Improvements have been made to said road, with hydraulic concrete paving, in addition to lining the storm channel, but lighting is lacking. By the way, the Bachigualato urban transport truck passes through that street and is very busy with motorists, since it connects to other subdivisions, such as Campo Bello and Privada San Luis. We hope that the municipal authorities take action on the matter and attend to the request of the residents of that sector.