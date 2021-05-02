A neighbor of Molina de Segura has lost custody of her two children, a thirteen-year-old girl and a twelve-year-old boy, by ruling of a local court that has assessed the risk that the relationship of the woman with her sentimental partner, who was convicted in 2017 for having threatened the children with death. Specifically, the man poured a gas station on the floor of the house where his girlfriend and the two children were and, also brandishing a large knife, began to shout that he was going to set the house on fire and kill them all.

Despite the serious risk situation that occurred at that time, and which led to the sentence of the perpetrator of the events to six months in prison, as well as the imposition of a restraining order of 200 meters with respect to the two children Not only did their mother not break with that romantic relationship, but she also ended up getting pregnant by that man a few months later.

In these circumstances, the father of the two children, who had separated from his wife in 2015, presented a request to modify the measures established in the divorce decree in the courts of Molina de Segura. Specifically, he claimed sole custody of the two children, “given the seriousness of the mother’s attitude and the real danger that the minors run when they are under her care.”

I did not pay the pension



During the trial, held at the end of last year, the woman demanded that a progressive joint custody regime be established, but the reports of the technicians who intervened in this matter did not favor her. Thus, the social worker highlighted that the mother had not even taken the initiative to contact her children during the time that the father was provisionally granted custody of the minors. And he added that he was not paying the alimony that had been set for him, something that the defendant herself ended up admitting.

This professional also pointed out that the woman continued to have a relationship “with her conflictive partner – which she denied – and that this could in no way be of interest to the minors.”

For her part, the psychologist from the Institute of Legal Medicine advocated allowing women to have contact with their children, but only through visits set at a Family Meeting Point, where they would be supervised by professionals.

Based on all these circumstances, the head of the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 5 of Molina de Segura, Andrés Zaplana, has recently established that custody of the two children must be granted exclusively to the father. The mother, for her part, will have to see them at a Family Meeting Point and will also have to pay her ex-husband a pension of 250 euros per month for food.

The plaintiff’s lawyer, Ramón Jiménez, valued the resolution very positively and stated that “now the minors will stop running the danger to which they were exposed. My client and I are really satisfied with the failure.