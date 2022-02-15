Nuevo León.- The Local Commission for the Search of People of the northern state of Nuevo León began a series of errands to search the Boca dam that these days due to the drought there is hardly any possible water remains of corpses of people killed by organized crime.

This organization also requested the support of the prosecution state before the possibility that the assassins will throw the corpses of their victims into the waters of that dam in order to make them disappear, as reported to Efe by María de la Luz Balderas, head of the agency.

Commission staff “already went to the Mouth Dam and we will continue the following days to review the indications that the organizations of families with disappeared have already denounced,” Balderas told the media.

The holder of the CState omission of People Search added that they also requested the intervention of the Attorney General of Nuevo León to investigate the evidence and determine the crimes committed in that dam.

Due to a severe drought in the state of New Lionthe reservoir of the catch the mouth it was reduced to a minimum of 22% of its capacity and now in the center of the dam you can see plastic bottles and buckets that were filled with cement.

Hook-shaped rods were added to these and you can still see the cables with which the criminals they tied their victims.

Geovanni Barrio Moreno, founder of the Justice for Tamaulipas organization, attended the dam and requested the intervention of the authorities to cordon off and protect the area where the evidence is found.

“We are living in extraordinary times in Mexico” due to the tragedy of the disappeared, Barrio Moreno told Efe, which adds up to more than 97,000 missing and unaccounted-for people in the country.

“It should not be allowed to contaminate the area and in this case the missing persons and search prosecutors must take action to protect the evidence,” concluded the activist.

PREVIOUS CASES

In September 2013, Efe reported that the then Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (PGR) launched an operation in catch the mouthin which a dozen specialized divers participated to try to locate the corpses of four young people who were thrown into its waters, according to confessions of the criminals who murdered them.

For three days, boats, specialized equipment and divers combed the area of ​​the dam where the remains of the four youths are presumed to be, without obtaining results.

In the month of February 2018, the magazine Proceso published a report with the confession of Omar Treviño Morales, the Z-42, leader of the criminal group the Zetaswho after several hours of questioning by a prosecutor, stated that they should look for bodies in dams.