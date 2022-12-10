Sunday, November 27. Eight in the afternoon. Spain plays the second match of the group stage of the World Cup in Qatar against Germany. At that time, a group of police officers are watching five targets because they suspect that they are preparing a cache and observe that, taking advantage of the soccer game, they have intensified their activity. “It was a critical day because we saw them very nervous,” says one of the researchers. “They reinforced security measures with speed changes, turns at roundabouts… We had to abandon the follow-up so they wouldn’t discover us.” They cannot prove it, but the agents are convinced that the drug could have been loaded onto the sailboat that day.

Four days later, the boat was intercepted with 56 kilos of ecstasy (MDMA) when it was sailing to Argentina. Put on the South American market, the merchandise would have reached a value of at least 30 million euros. For the policemen of the Greco-Costa del Sol (Special Response Group against Organized Crime), accustomed to covering the pores of the drug that enters Spain, it was something like the world turned upside down. A new drug route, completely unprecedented, to send drugs to the other side of the Atlantic. «We have taken many boats in the opposite direction, but never like this. It makes perfect sense: why are they going to come back empty? They send cocaine and the boats return loaded with hashish or designer drugs, which fetch much higher prices there,” says an agent specializing in narcotics.

The crew members of the sailboat themselves showed their disbelief when, on the afternoon of December 1, the Greco police officers and officials from the Customs Surveillance Service (Dava) approached them as soon as they left the mouth of the port of Tarifa. As they were in national waters, Spanish jurisdiction prevails, which allows the ‘right of visit’. The agents got on the boat and identified the captain and the mechanic. They asked them where they were going. To Argentina, they responded. When they were ordered to return to the dock, they obeyed without flinching, although one of them blurted out: “And why is this? From there to here makes sense, but from here to there…». In the opinion of the investigators, they were calm for two reasons: first, that the Spain-South America crossing should not cause problems, because surveillance is focused on the reverse route; the second, that the drug was very well hidden and would be difficult to locate. And in both they were wrong.

The sailboat returned to port around five in the afternoon and the cache was not located until nine at night. The agents found the drug hidden in a false bottom made in the kitchen cupboard with some metal plates that, during surveillance, they saw loaded onto the ship. With 56 kilos of MDMA, between 800,000 and 1,200,000 ecstasy tablets could be manufactured, although the figure can multiply exponentially if it is used to produce other substances, such as tusi (better known as pink cocaine), which is currently marketed with a very low mix of MDMA (around 2% of the composition) and ketamines.

In the raid, El Greco’s police officers arrested the two crew members and three other people in Marbella who had allegedly participated in the logistics and preparation of the sailboat. The investigation began around one of them, specifically the captain of the ship, about whom they had previously had suspicions. A month and a half ago, the Argentine authorities warned that he was going to travel to Spain by plane.

The follow-up led them to the boat, which had remained motionless for years in the port of Sotogrande. In the previous days, the agents were able to observe a lot of activity around it. They saw how a group of people introduced packages and metal plates while taking important security measures. During the surveillance, they verified that the ship had recently been repainted (from having a green hull, she became white) and they even changed her name: from Thorben to Aroha.

This maneuver only increased the suspicions of the investigators, who had the sailboat on their radar since 2019, when they intercepted a shipment of 1,500 kilos of cocaine on land in Marbella. Although they never came to prove it, they had information that the drug had been transported on that boat.

On November 29, when she set sail from Sotogrande, the agents decided to follow her. They saw that she made a strange movement and docked at the security pier of the port of Tarifa, probably due to some fault. That is why when she set sail again, at half past three in the afternoon on December 1, they decided to board her.