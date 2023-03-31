Even in unfavorable situations for your main competition, chivalry is a trait that defines people. He E3 2023 intended to compete with the Summer Game Fest at the beginning of June, but unfortunately it has been canceled this year for ReedPop and the THAT.

This is not the first case in which Geoff Keighley has acted with this attitude. Last year, he took advantage of the cancellation of the E3 2022 to promote his own event, and he has done the same this year. On his official Twitter account, he has shared a photo of himself at age 15 in the E3 of 1995 and has explained the main reasons why the event has failed.

Here’s 15-year-old me at the first-ever E3 in 1995. E3 meant so much to me and to so many of you too. Four years ago, I realized that E3 wasn’t evolving as it needed to compete in a global, digital world. So we started building what’s next. See at @summergamefest June 8. pic.twitter.com/wSZqpz3wjY —Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) March 30, 2023

“Here I am at 15 years old in the first E3 of history in 1995. E3 it meant a lot to me and also to many of you.

Four years ago I realized that the E3 it was not evolving as needed to compete in a global and digital world. So we started building its successor. See you at @summergamefest on June 8,” Keighley tweeted, but not before reminding the audience that June 8 will be the Summer Game Fest, event that he organizes. Not to mention that, on top of everything else, the official account of the event responded to the publication of the cancellation of E3 with a military salute emoticon that can have several interpretations.

The organizing company of the E3explained the cancellation of the event with the following message:

“It was a difficult decision, for all the effort that we and our partners put into making this event possible, but we had to do what is right for the industry and what is right for the E3. We understand that interested companies did not have playable demos ready and that resource problems meant that being in this edition of E3 It was an obstacle they couldn’t overcome.”

