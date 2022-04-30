Arctic Monkeys caused a furor in Peru after a concert was announced in Lima for this November 15. This April 30, the pre-sale of tickets began and, to the surprise of the fans of the British band, they sold out in a matter of a few hours.

After three years, this Wednesday, April 27, Alex Turner, Jamie Cook, Nick O’Malley and Matt Helders will visit Peru again to delight their faithful attendees at the Arena 1 Costa Verde, in San Miguel, and will have as a guest band to Interpol.

Pre-sale tickets for Artic Monkeys are sold out. Photo: Facebook.

Ticket presale sold out

The Teleticket page was saturated with the large number of Arctic Monkeys fans and managed to sell out the pre-sale in the first hour in Field A and Field B. However, there are still tickets left for this concert and they will be available starting this Monday May 2 until stock last.

Teleticket will sell tickets for Arctic Monkeys from May 2. Photo: Teleticket.

How to buy tickets for Arctic Monkeys?

From May 2, the Teleticket website will have more tickets available with any means of payment. To buy the tickets, you must comply with the following steps:

Enter the official website of Teleticket

Find the Arctic Monkeys ad and click

Wait for the assigned order number in the virtual queue

Choose the preferred area

Pay the full amount for the ticket.

interpol on scene

The American band made up of Daniel Kessler, Sam Fogarino and Carlos Dengler, will accompany Arctic Monkeys on their arrival in Peru; however, unlike the British band, Interpol has performed three times in our country.

Currently, Interpol has six albums and this November 15 they hope to sing their best songs with fans of alternative rock.