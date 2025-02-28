«It has been a good destruction, free and without legal permission of any kind, A fudge from beginning to end». To the archaeologist Eduardo Peralta Labrador It still has trouble believing that one of the Roman camps of the exceptional device of … Siege of the Cantabrian Wars to the Cantified Cantabrian Citizel The hilltogether with the current town of Santibáñez de la Peñanorth of Palencia. The photos that an acquaintance who lives there shows him «The savage that has been perpetrated against a good of cultural interest».

According to neighbors, the pediatric of the Heras de la Peña would have authorized a Galician company to rotate and destroy with heavy machinery the Castellum A, one of the secondary forts of the Roman fence, in order to replant pines “and thus can collect large ‘ecological’ European subsidies for the replantations. I do not know what he has received in return ».

«I have been informed that The SEPRONA and those responsible for Heritage of the Board of Castilla y León have taken letters in the matter to demand responsibilities to the perpetrators of the destruction of the deposit. I hope a good fine falls, “because” unfortunately, The Roman camp has ceased to exist after having remained intact since 26 or 25 ac», Denounces the pioneer in the investigation of the Cantabrian wars in their social networks.

In telephone conversation with ABC, he explains that the event occurred last Friday and “all defensive structures have been carried in front” of A “very interesting” castelluman eartangular enclosure of just under one hectare that could house about 600 or 700 men. Archaeologists believe that “it was occupied by a unit with torsion catapults and auxiliary archers whose objective was to set the wooden structures of the OPPIDUM Cantabro and the straw roofs of the homes located at their disposal, ”explains Peralta.

Several incendiary arrows tips found inside them. Also a Singular incendiary catapult projectile what is The oldest of this type found throughout the Roman Empire. There are others from later times, but that is very well preserved and is from Emperor Augustus, ”says the researcher.

Castellum location destroyed in Santibáñez



Eduardo Peralta





At the beginning of his mandate, finished the civil wars with Marco Antonio and turned into Emperor, Octavio Augusto wanted to submit the only lands of the Iberian Peninsula that were still without conquering, specifically the territories of the Cantabrians and the Asturians, which at that time were broader than the current provinces of Cantabria and Asturias.

The siege of the fortified citadel of El Castro, in La Loma, an important settlement of the Camaricosa Cantabrian town based on both aspects of the Sierra del Brozo, must have happened in one of the first campaigns of the Cantabrian Wars (29-16 AC), judging by the coins they have found. “Well in the year 26 AC, when Augusto personally came to Spain to conquer the north and failed, or in the campaigns headed by the generals Cayo Antistio Veto (25 AC) or Lucio Emilio Lépido (24 AC),” says Peralta, convinced that it corresponds to the conquest phase of the great fortresses of the Cantabrians to the south of the mountain range. The hill was an ‘oppidum’ of size somewhat smaller than the Castro of Monte Bernorio, but occupied about 16.8 hectares And the camarics, prepared for war since children, defended themselves with nails and teeth.

For their conquest, the Romans built around a classic device with a main camp for between 3,000 and 5,000 men and several forts and secondary camps united by each other. The indigenous fortress, occupied since the third century BC, was isolated and was Taken to the assault by the Romans and razed, as they have been able to verify archaeologically.

View of Castellum A de la Loma before its destruction. Map of the place and an image taken a few days ago

Eduardo Peralta and Santiago Domínguez



Although they have been very sheared places by plunders, in the excavations of the walls of El Castro and its doors, outside the reach of metal detectors, some found some 2,000 arrow tips and catapult projectiles and in the Roman camps, numerous materials such as iron plugs of tents, Silver denarius and bronze and diverse weapons killersas legionary throws (battery), arrow and spear tips, catapult projectiles, sword and dagger fragments, horse bites …

Important internationally

Today this set «It is one of the most important sites worldwide on military and Roman material»Archaeologists say Jesús Francisco (KECHU) Torres Martínez and Santiago Domínguez Solaraco -directors of the investigations, which are not explained how this “barbarity” could have occurred.

Complete destruction

Images of the destroyed archaeological site

Assigned by Eduardo Peralta



«Thanks to the enormous collection of Roman materials we have, we can begin to establish that, probablyeach legion had its own workshop where they made certain materials, which varied according to the Legion. This is important internationally. They are also Emperor Augustus campaignsthe first emperor of Rome. The only war that had powerful was that of here, the Cantabrian wars. And Augusto’s legacy is important for Europe. Our social model is a direct heir of the Roman Empire that created Octavio Augusto, ”says Torres.

«They have called us to participate in Congresses in Switzerland, France, Edinburgh… Our colleagues from the rest of Europe see the photos and are amazed. There are the publications. Is A site known since 2003about which we have done Dissemination documentaries on YouTubebooks, even a comic, we have attended the press, we have had open doors in which hundreds of people come every year … This summer comes an English filming team to make a documentary of more than an hour on the Cantabrian wars on the Palencia mountain … it is a main site, A star site», Remember without understanding how this has happened«monumental awkwardness». The place was also marked with posters to travel the spaces and QR with information. «It is unthinkable that this has happened in one of the best known sites at the municipal level; Everyone knows what is there»They insist.

Torres and Domínguez, who began working in the hill with Peralta in 2003 and now direct the investigations, have known the “very bad news” in Cuenca, where they are excavating other prehistoric castros. They have not been able to personally check the damage, but the photos that the neighbors have sent them are eloquent. Also the information provided by Seprona when he phoned them to communicate what happened. «Castellum A site has been completely destroyed with heavy, deep machinery, planting trees ».

Both researchers prefer to be discreet and not speculate what it has been. They leave the investigations in the hands of the archaeologist of the Junta de Castilla y León and the agents of the Seprona of the Civil Guard and are available. They just expect that The culprits assume responsibilities for this serious damage to cultural heritage. And do not happen again.

«A Roman camp is a reservoir that has a relatively short occupation. The legionaries set up the tents, raise some palisades, make a pit, dig a embankment and leave a lot of military material, which is the interesting thing, but they leave. If the place is looked or passed over a tractor to plant trees, it disappears completely, ”explains Domínguez without even giving credit to this occurred in a deposit that retained the full fence, with all the structures. And that last Friday was removed a part forever and without remedy.