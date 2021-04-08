The vaccination campaign against the coronavirus in the city of Córdoba was “postponed” due to “an error in the delivery of vaccines by the Nation.”

The decision was confirmed by Laura López, head of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Health of Córdoba, after the arrival in the province of 27,700 new doses of the second component of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine was confirmed when they had requested the first.

According to the newspaper La Voz del Interior, at first the Province had announced a 48-hour suspension of the vaccination schedule, but finally confirmed that the immunization process will resume on Friday.

The national government recognized the “error” in the shipment, and linked it to a confusion in communication with the Province.

In this sense, the DICEI (Directorate of Immunopreventable Diseases), which is responsible for the distribution of vaccines, specified that “there was a typing error” and that is why the second component was sent instead of the first dose.

The national government confirmed that to get around the “error” the shipment of 27,000 doses of component 1 was scheduled for Córdoba, which would arrive in the province this Thursday afternoon.

Córdoba had prioritized the distribution of the first component to expand the universe of immunized people against Covid-19 and this delivery failure altered the planned vaccination scheme.

In principle, people with shifts to get vaccinated this Thursday and Friday would be rescheduled for the next Friday or Saturday.

However, the campaign will continue normally in the interior, where the remnant of first doses is greater. Meanwhile, the new doses will be applied to health personnel who need to complete their immunization and then to older adults.

Córdoba received 518,000 of which 424,827 have already been applied. The difference is the doses distributed in the interior and the remainder of those who lost their turn, indicated from the Province.

In Córdoba, 48,537 people have already received all the treatment. With the new cargo, the 76 thousand would be exceeded. From this Thursday the scheme of the application of the second dose will begin.

GRB