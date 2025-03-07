The Gare du Nord train station is located in the north of Paris and is the most busy railway terminal in the country

03/07/2025



Updated at 09: 06h.





Rail traffic has been fully interrupted this Friday at the busy station in North of Paris, after the discovery of a bomb of World War II “In the middle of the tracks” On the periphery of the capital, the SNCF railroad company has indicated.

No high -speed train, or Eurostar (which go to London) or any other type of convoy circulates in this frequented station of the Paris center. The traffic “will only resume at the end of the demining operations that are being organized by the specialized services of the Paris Police Prefecture,” said the company.

The Gare du Nord train station is located in the north of Paris and is the most busy railway terminal in the country, and serves about 700,000 people every day, according to the SNCF.