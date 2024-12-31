Firefighters have decided to suspend the search for the 83-year-old woman who disappeared on Sant Esteve’s Day, in Garriguella (Girona), after several days searching for her with the collaboration of other security forces and volunteers from the municipality’s City Council.

The device began on Friday the 27th around eight at night. The missing woman is called Dietlinde Tejedor and is of German origin, but understands and speaks Catalan. The Firefighters explain that they will resume the investigation in the event of any new evidence that may appear.

The Mossos d’Esquadra have released the photograph of the woman, who is 1.60 meters tall, weighs about 45 kilos, He wears glasses and has short gray hair. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a light-colored jacket and long pants.