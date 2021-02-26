The general assembly of Coato scheduled for today at the facilities of the cooperative was going to request the revocation of the position of its president, José Luis Hernández. However, it will not be held after the Commercial Court number 3 of Murcia has annulled several agreements adopted by the Governing Council in a meeting that took place at the end of last year.

As THE TRUTH has learned, three of the twelve members of the Governing Council challenged various points of that meeting and asked the court for said suspension. Now, the sentence forces the cancellation of the call in which the partners were going to treat the revocation of their president.

The judge states that “the appointed executive committee and the powers of attorney still remain, while José Luis Hernández Costa retains his position as CEO and the powers to exercise it.”

The war in the cooperative continues between two sides. Coato management sources explained that “we respect judicial decisions and continue to work for the benefit of the cooperative.” However, the vice president, Antonio Costa, pointed out that “the governing council has had to assume the direction of the company to ensure its proper functioning, betting on a democratic nature in its management, always for the benefit of our partners.”

For his part, the manager of the cooperative, Ginés Cascales, pointed out that «we want to explain to our partners in detail everything that is happening in Coato, to clarify point by point what has led us to make the decision to revoke our president and make it reality, because our main concern is to guarantee the common good. There are those who prefer it not to be so and that is why they have requested these precautionary measures.

From the Governing Council they recognize that it is being “an arduous task, with many tensions”, but they emphasize that they will not abandon their objective. “We work daily to maintain and consolidate the trust of those who really give value to this society, which are the farm workers.”