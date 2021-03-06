After analyzing the difficult situation through two virtual meetings, Conmebol and FIFA jointly decided to suspend the double date of South American qualifiers that was to be played between March 26 and 30 due to the complications that arose from Europe due to the transfer. of footballers.

Germany and England were the first countries to determine that, if a South American player came to play matches with their national team, they should carry out a two-week quarantine on their return due to the outbreak of coronavirus cases that they show.

This situation led the clubs to unite in the position of refusing to give in to their figures since then several games would be lost on a decisive straight for the definitions of local competitions and European cups.

Although there was still no overt position, the Italian and Spanish leagues could be tailored.

The CONMEBOL Council decided to suspend the double date of the Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 scheduled for March. The decision is due to the impossibility of having all the South American players in a timely manner. – CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) March 6, 2021

In this context, on Friday a first meeting was held between the representatives of the countries that make up Conmebol and FIFA leaders in which they had not been able to reach an agreement on what to do with the date of the Qualifiers. Moreover, from that conclave various positions arose within the South American countries due to the degree of damage that each one could suffer. In this sense, for example Brazil, was very affected if it could not count on the footballers who play in the Premier League while Argentina, on the other hand, does not have its main figures in the leagues of England or Germany as it does with Spain and Italy.

On Saturday, with the virtual presence of FIFA president Gianni Infantino, the negotiation came to fruition and they chose to reschedule the March window, corresponding to the fifth and sixth dates of the tournament.

“The Council of Conmebol resolved to suspend the double date of the Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 scheduled for March. The decision is due to the impossibility of having all the South American players in a timely manner ”, the South American entity published this Saturday after the meeting via zoom in which the president of the AFA, Claudio Tapia, participated.

The growth of coronavirus cases in Europe and the consequent restrictive measures proposed especially in countries such as Germany and England, lit the alert in the South American teams that this week had to present the list of summoned for the first double round of qualifying in 2021.

The European clubs were firm in their stance not to give in to the players. What’s more, both Liverpool coach, German Jürgen Klopp, and his Manchester City counterpart, Spaniard Pep Guardiola, publicly stated their decision not to allow their figures to travel because they would then have to do mandatory isolation upon return.

At first, Conmebol quickly mobilized to put back on the table the same argument used for the previous dates, when the Europeans were also reluctant to give in to their players.

At that time there were two windows during October and November 2020 and a bubble with a sanitary corridor included was implemented, so those players summoned traveled on private flights to and from Europe, and remained isolated in their respective concentrations during the days of permanence in South America. In addition, they flew in charter during internal transfers.

With that argument in hand, the president of Conmebol, the Paraguayan Alejandro Domínguez, backed by the members of all the associations, presented to FIFA on Friday the guarantees necessary for the clubs in Europe to give up the summoned footballers with peace of mind.

But they did not give their arm to twist. And there was even the strange version of moving the South American qualifiers to the Old Continent to avoid the footballers’ trip. One that never took shape.

On Saturday at noon, with Infantino already present via Zoom, the representatives of the countries determined that the conditions were not right to play.

The Selection of Lionel Scaloni had to face Uruguay on Friday, March 26, for the fifth date of the contest, at home, at the Madre de Cities stadium, in Santiago del Estero and on Tuesday, March 30, visit Recife to clash in the classic against Brazil.