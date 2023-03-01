Mexico City.- The President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorassured that Genaro García Luna harassed him when he was director of the extinct Federal Investigation Agency (AFI).

In his morning conference, AMLO recounted how on one occasion, when he was in the middle of his challenge process between 2004 and 2005, he went to present his statement to the authorities, a place where elements of the IPA to harass him, under alleged orders of the former Secretary of Security who is imprisoned in the United States on charges related to drug trafficking.

“When they disbarred me, I had to go make a statement to the Attorney General’s Office, and everything was against me, but above all the media, and they know what they did to me, that when I leave the Attorney General’s Office, those from the AFI surround me as if I were a delinquent for the Reform photo. Who was the director of the AFI? García Luna ”, he said from the Treasury Room.

Likewise, the federal president recounted that after being out of bounds he was harassed by elements of the IPAwhere they tried to enter his home in Copilco.

“And then they take away my privilege, I go to my apartment in Copilco, and a man from the AFI, who by the way is already in another life, may he rest in peace, from the same group, identifies him, even takes photographs, where I was already investigating, I lived at that time next to the CCU, the University Cultural Center, and then they wanted to enter my AFI department, what a relationship with the prosecutor De la Concha, what a relationship with the one who was in the Cisen back then,” he said.

