‘They cornered and groped an Olympic athlete’: Three soccer players accused of gang sexual assault

Surrounded and groped under the guise of a selfie. An Olympic champion has denounced three Sardinian amateur footballers who allegedly harassed her during a holiday in Rome. The fact dates back to February 6, 2022 when the three had recognized the famous athlete in a restaurant in Trastevere, asking her to take a photo together.

According to the reconstruction made by the Rome prosecutor’s office, which requested the indictment, the three suddenly “inserted their hands into the victim’s trousers, after having surrounded her” forcing her to undergo “the groping of her private parts”. Back at the table, the athlete informed her friends of what had happened, who had already glimpsed something. A heated argument broke out between the two groups, in which some shoving also flew. The owners of the club then called the carabinieri, who identified the protagonists of the dispute. The athlete, reports Il Messaggero, chose to report on February 21st.

According to Il Messaggero, Erminio Coni, Andrea Finotto (38 years old) and Alessio Costella (36) are accused of gang sexual assault, a crime punishable by imprisonment from 8 to 14 years. All three are originally from the Oristano area and have played or play in promotion or second category football teams. The preliminary hearing judge will decide on the prosecution’s request in the fall.