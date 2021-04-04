The Local Police of Cieza arrested three men at dawn this past Saturday, whom they surprised ‘red-handed’ trying to rob a house on La Parra street, in the old town, which they entered by climbing through the balcony while their dwellers slept.

The events occurred around 1:30 a.m., when a neighbor called the police and explained that he was observing two individuals climbing through the balcony to access the house, while a third, hooded, was allegedly on the street watching.

Upon arrival, the agents saw a man on the street and found that someone else had entered the house, so they decided to access it through the balcony as well. Upon entering, they surprised two hidden individuals, while the inhabitants continued to sleep without realizing what had happened.

The three men were arrested for an alleged crime of robbery with force in an inhabited house.