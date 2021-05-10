The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia, in collaboration with the Local Police of Fortuna, identified a group of people while they were gathered celebrating a party at a leisure venue in Fortuna. These are six people who have been proposed for sanction for failure to comply with the measures established by Royal Decree 463/2020 by which the state of alarm was declared, according to sources from the Benemérita in a statement.

The action began at dawn on the 8th, when the Civil Guard was alerted to the alleged celebration of a party at a local in Fortuna. Agents of the Benemérita and of the Local Police of the municipality who were providing citizen security prevention services went to the place.

Once in the vicinity of the premises, from the outside everything seemed to indicate that the premises were closed, listening to music and commotion inside, so They knocked on the door of the establishment to identify the people who were there. The agents identified the six people who were inside, in addition to the waitress, who were all gathered around the bar of the premises and without using their masks.

Finally, the agents drew up sanction proposals for non-compliance with the measures established in Royal Decree 463/2020, by which the state of alarm was declared.