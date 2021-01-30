The Police verified that they did not respect any of the sanitary restrictions imposed by the pandemic Place where the agents intercepted the youth, yesterday. / LOCAL POLICE

The Local Police surprised seven young people yesterday, at 11 in the morning, drinking alcohol from a bottle in a cave located behind El Calvario, as Security Councilor José Luis Ruiz told LA VERDAD. It is a very secluded place with difficult access. The agents who located the young people found that they did not respect any of the measures imposed by the health authorities against the coronavirus, for which they were denounced. Ruiz said that the Local Police has reinforced by 40% the usual shifts of the agents on weekends to increase surveillance in parks, lots and parking lots where bottles have proliferated in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, the president of the Youth Council, Juan Pedro Rodríguez, said yesterday that “it is not the time to make bottles”, criticized the “irresponsible” behavior and said that “there is an uncivil population in all age groups” and not only among the young. His organization has carried out since the pandemic began various information and awareness campaigns about Covid-19 with advice to avoid contagion. Contact with friends through social networks helps young people from Lorca to alleviate the “despair” produced by the restrictions, said Rodríguez.