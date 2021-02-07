The Civil Guard of Cieza identified this Saturday afternoon a group of young people who were in an area near the Segura river making a bottle. At around 7:30 p.m., the security forces learned that in the area of ​​La Isla, next to the Segura river, there was a large group of young people consuming alcohol and soft drinks, who were neither wearing masks nor respecting the safety distance.

After going to the scene, the Civil Guard proceeded to identify these people, all very young, who were consuming cubatas and other alcoholic beverages. The number of complaints issued by the agents has not been disclosed. On the morning of this Sunday, many hikers were surprised when they found that the remains left by these young people could still be seen.

The Councilor for Security of Cieza, María Jesús López, stressed the “very serious situation” the municipality is going through, which registers one of the highest incidents in the Region and where the third wave is descending more slowly. “We cannot put a police officer on every street or in every corner, so we appeal to responsibility and also to the complaint of those neighbors who observe inappropriate behavior of others,” he stressed.