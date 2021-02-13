The Local Police of Ceutí surprised this past Tuesday about thirty people eating in a hotel restaurant of this municipality without being, most of them, lodged in said establishment.

The agents received a call from a neighbor who reported that there were dozens of people eating in this hotel, and that this situation had already occurred in previous days. A police crew traveled to the place and found that there were 30 people who were having lunch, distributed in several tables with about six or seven people in each one of them.

The Police requested the hotel’s lodging record, being able to verify that almost all the people who were there at that time were neither tourists nor travelers, and that, in addition, many were from other nearby towns.

The agents then proceeded to punish all diners, as well as property owners, for failing to comply with the closure order of the hotel industry that is in force in this municipality. The fines for this type of event range between 600 and 60,000 euros.