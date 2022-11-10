Guadalajara, Jalisco.- With the hands holding a woman’s neck It was how they found a man at a gas station in GuadalajaraJalisco, who was attacking who was his ex partner.

Police officers from the police station Guadalajara They went to the site located at the intersection of Calzada Federalismo and Avenida Maestros in the Mezquitán neighborhood for a call about an alleged assault on a gas station.

However, upon arrival they observed the man attacking the woman holding her by the neck, so they proceeded to arrest the subject, who is the woman’s former partner according to her information.

“We received a report of theft at a gas station for which the police moved, upon arrival of the unit they observed a man holding a woman by the neck therefore, it is immediately secured, ”the police station reported.

“They had been arguing from blocks back and when they got here the aggression caused her by holding her by the neck,” continued the element from the Guadalajara police station, who called medical services as a protocol measure.

The 25-year-old man was arrested and made available to elements that will continue with his process to define his legal situation, so far no information has been given on how to proceed legally.