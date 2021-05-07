The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia, within the framework of the ‘Special Plan for the control of risky behavior on motorcycles’ and in a speed inspection device established in coordination with the Murcia Provincial Traffic Headquarters on the RM-E22 road (Canteras -Puerto de Mazarrón), municipality of Cartagena, identified and instructed a motorcyclist traveling at a speed greater than 80 km / h to those allowed for that interurban road. The driver – male, Spanish, 38 years old and a resident of Cartagena – was investigated as the alleged perpetrator of a crime against road safety.

The events occurred when civil guards from the Cartagena Traffic Detachment, while they were carrying out a specific speed control on the RM-E22 highway (Canteras-Puerto de Mazarrón, municipality of Cartagena), detected the movement of a motorcycle at 148 km / h in a section limited to 50 km / h, thereby exceeding the maximum speed allowed by 98 km / h.

The person investigated and the proceedings brought were made available to the Investigating Court of Cartagena, for the holding of the corresponding trials.

This crime is included in article 379 of the Penal Code and can be punished alternatively with prison terms of 3 to 6 months, a fine of 6 to 12 months, or work for the benefit of the community from 31 to 90 days, and in any case, with deprivation of the right to drive motor vehicles and mopeds for a time greater than 1 to 4 years.

‘Special plan to control risky behavior on motorcycles’



The Civil Guard, in coordination with the Murcia Provincial Traffic Headquarters, is carrying out a ‘Special Plan to prevent risky behavior on motorcycles’, focusing on those sections and points of road that, due to their special characteristics, carry an implicit risk accident rate.

In addition to speed control, actions are carried out to verify the consumption of alcohol and drugs, illegal overtaking, invasion of the lane reserved for the opposite direction, correct use of the helmet, as well as the condition of the vehicle (mainly tires).