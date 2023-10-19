Join the La República WhatsApp channel

Their romance was revealed! In the last episode of ‘There is room at the bottom’, the romance between ‘Koky’ and ‘Charo’ is no longer a secret, since they were discovered by ‘Teresita’ when they were very affectionate in the park. Don Gilberto’s daughter supported them when she was waiting for Gaspar, with whom she had agreed on a romantic outing.

After their secret was revealed, both ‘Charo’ and ‘Koky’ had to face reality and tell the whole truth to Teresa, who ended up very surprised by the relationship between Reyes and Claudia Llanos. In addition, she apologized to ‘Charito’s’ partner for treating him badly when in reality she had a noble gesture by saving a dying person.