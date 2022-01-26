Guamúchil, Sinaloa.- The program ofe Scholarship for the Welfare of Children and Youth in Maternal Orphanhood that they are studying, it is a support that is provided to the population of school age from preschool to university, and this is one of the most important requirements to access this support, mentioned Patricia López Aguilar, regional director of Welfare in Salvador Alvarado.

He also stated that this scholarship seeks to support all the children and young people who unfortunately lost their mother, so that despite having the financial support of the father of the family they can access this benefit, which aims to support all students.

At this point, López Aguilar also commented that only children and young people who are studying can be registered to receive this scholarship, which they can request at the “La Bola” facilities any day of the year.