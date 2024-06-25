Mexico City.- Projected as the next leader of the federal deputies of Morena, the still senator Ricardo Monreal received the support of a group of those close to Marcelo Ebrard.

In the Senate, Monreal hosted Ebrard, appointed by the virtual president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, as Secretary of Economy, and a group of elected deputies who, it was reported, supported the Zacatecas to serve as their boss in the next Legislature.

“At the meeting, the elected deputies expressed their support for Ricardo Monreal as coordinator of the Morena bench in the Congress of the Union for the next legislature, a gesture that the senator still appreciated while expressing his commitment to legislative work” , it was detailed in a statement.

Among others, Jesús Valdés, Vidal Llerenas, Raúl Álvarez, Carlos Candelaria, Carmen Bautista, Salomón Rosas, Luz María Rodríguez and Claudia Rivera appeared in the photo.

According to the statement, Monreal, Ebrard and the elected deputies spoke “about the forums that will be held around priority issues on the legislative agenda.”

“Ricardo Monreal thanked the unity and support of the next legislators to carry out the reforms and stressed the relevance of the participation of all sectors involved in the dialogues that will be carried out to enrich the proposals,” he said.

In the next Legislature, Morena would have at least 243 seats; with the PT and Green Ecologista benches, 365.