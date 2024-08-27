Mexico City.- Morena and its allies in the Chamber of Deputies approved incorporating the figure of “faceless judges” into the judicial reform ruling, as proposed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The majority approved a reservation presented by Lidia García from Hidalgo to modify Article 20 of the Constitution.

“In the case of organized crime, the judicial administration body may take the necessary measures to preserve the security and protect the identity of the judges, in accordance with the procedure established by law,” the amendment states. In presenting the reservation, Aguilar indicated that his objective is to safeguard the integrity of the judges and their families.

He added that it is a figure that was created in Italy and has been used in countries such as Colombia and Brazil to combat drug trafficking and, in Peru, in anti-terrorism processes.

“This reservation tries to include in this reform a faceless administrative body, also called faceless judges. This is a judicial administration body created within the systems of certain jurisdictions, in charge of the process and trial of crimes generally linked to drug trafficking, terrorism and organized crime,” he said. Héctor Saúl Téllez, from the PAN, said that although his bench agrees with the figure, as it is written the proposal seems a contradiction, because it does not modify the obligation to go to a popular, public and open election. He recalled that although the incorporation of the figure is the result of a direct recommendation from the president, the proper assessment is not being made to safeguard these judges. “How is it possible that a faceless judge can go to an election? It seems aberrant to me,” he said. The MC member Mario Rodríguez Carrillo agreed that the figure is contradictory. “There is a contradiction, we ask for faceless judges, but we are going for a maximum exposure of the judges. I think we should stop this reservation,” he said. Nevertheless, the reservation was approved by the majority and will therefore be incorporated into the ruling. At this time, the Constitutional Affairs Committee is continuing to discuss 330 reservations submitted by the different parliamentary factions.