This Sunday in Sydney, Australia, there was such an episode unusual that not even the best screenwriters could have imagined it for a comedy. Breaking mandatory quarantines can have consequences, although rarely so unimaginable.

Australian police fined two men who had to be rescued from a forest after a deer spooked them while they sunbathed naked on a beach and get lost.

The men called for help around 6pm on Sunday, after getting lost in the Royal National Park, south of Sydney, according to the police statement.

“So amazingWe saw two men sunbathing naked on a South Coast beach, ” New South Wales State Police Commissioner Mick Fuller told reporters.

According to the spokesman for the security force, the clumsy exhibitionists “they got scared by a deer, they ran to the national park and got lost. ”

For the tragicomic rescue operation police helicopters were required, the State Emergency Service and ambulance workers.

The men, aged 30 and 49, were fined AU $ 1,000 (US $ 759) each for breaking mandatory confinement by the pandemic, which prohibited them from leaving Sydney, according to the police.

The youngest was “naked and with a backpack ”while the oldest was “partially clothed,” according to the official statement.

Fuller, once the astonishment had passed, turned over in outrage and directly described them as two “idiots”.

“Clearly, putting people in danger by leaving home for no good reason, then getting lost in the national park and diverting important resources away from the health operation … I think they should be ashamed”, said the commissioner.

The two men were among 44 people fined Sunday by police. for breaking a public health order, after Sydney began a two-week quarantine on Friday due to a new outbreak of coronavirus infections.

