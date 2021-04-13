After several months of delays, the Frente de Todos (FdT) and Juntos por el Cambio (JxC) agreed that the Bicameral Commission of Congress will meet next Tuesday, 20, to elect a director in the National Communications Agency (ENaCom) and two directors at Radio y Televisión Argentina (RTA).

The three charges They have been vacant since Alberto Fernández assumed the presidency. In these 16 months, the opposition was only able to designate one of the two directors who correspond to him in the body that controls the communications sector and none in the company that manages National Radio and Public TV, which is run by Rosario Lufrano .

This provoked angry complaints from the PRO, the UCR and the Federal Interbloque, which are contesting the positions in the ENaCom and RTA. “His lack of appointment allows the Government to act without the controls established by law,” he told Clarion Hernán Lombardi, former head of the Federal System of Public Media and Content.

Current regulations establish that four directors of ENaCom and RTA must be elected by the Bicameral Commission for the Promotion and Monitoring of Audiovisual Communication, Telecommunications Technologies and Digitization, at the proposal of the blocks of the second and third parliamentary minorities. But until now they have only been able to appoint Silvana Giudici (PRO) at ENaCom.

At the meeting next Tuesday 20, the appointment of the three directors of the opposition is scheduled, as well as the ratification of the Commission authorities chaired by Deputy Gabriela Cerruti (FdT) and the setting of a date for Miriam Lewin to provide her Annual report of the Public Defender of Audiovisual Communication Services.

“At last we have managed to have the meeting of the Commission, after several months of insistence, to be able to designate the directors of the opposition in the control bodies of the audiovisual media,” he told Clarion the radical deputy Karina Banfi (JxC), secretary of the Bicameral Commission of Congress. “This will also be a contribution to everything related to connectivity, Internet, in the framework of the pandemic, “added Banfi.

In May of last year, the PRO bloc elected Emilio Lafferriere as director of RTA, a position for which he was unanimously proposed by the Bicameral Commission, whose decision was endorsed in a Joint Resolution of the heads of both houses of Congress. But the Government did not appoint him, because it stated that Lafferriere was disqualified from the post.

Last November the Bicameral Commission was going to meet again, to advance with the three pending appointments, but the JxC interblock denounced that Kirchnerism intended to exchange the vote of Graciela Camaño in the Council of the Magistracy by two directors in the ENaCom and RTA, something that the Federal Interbloque deputy emphatically denied. And at the last moment that meeting of the Bicameral fell, “due to technical problems,” said the Commission authorities.

Given the stagnation in which the situation is, the PRO offered to replace Lafferriere’s candidacy for Cristian Larsen’s, who worked as an internal auditor at Public TV during Hernán Lombardi’s management at the head of the public media.

“In replacement of Lafferriere, whose appointment had legal observations, the proposal for the appointment of Cristian Larsen to that position has been presented to the Bicameral Commission,” they assured Clarion near deputy Cerruti (FdT). And they added, regarding the other two directors who correspond to the third minority: “There are two files, one is the one proposed by the Federal Interblock and the other is the one proposed by radicalism.”

Radicalism sent two notes to Cerruti claiming those charges, based on the fact that the Audiovisual Communication Services Law establishes that the members of both directories “will be selected at the proposal of the parliamentary blocs”, being that the first block is the FdT, the second the PRO and the third the UCR.

“They did not give us an answer when we raised that those charges clearly in the law say that they are for the third force,” he complained to Clarion Graciela Camano, who maintained that they are “the third force, not only by number, but also by having participated in the last election.”

Radicalism proposes the former president of the party and former mayor of Santa Fe, Jose Corral, as director of ENaCom; and for RTA to Carlos Monte, former mayor of Río Segundo, Córdoba. While the Federal Interblock proposes to Gabriela gonzalez and the journalist from Mendoza Gabriela Mussuto Tenenbaum for those same positions.

