Federal judge María Servini summoned Mauricio Macri’s former judicial adviser to the investigation Fabián “Pepín” Rodríguez Simón, in the cause that investigates alleged pressure from the government of Cambiemos on the shareholders of Grupo Indalo. Imputed for being part of an alleged illicit association, Rodríguez Simón must testify via zoom on May 26 at 3:30 p.m.

The case began in 2019 with a complaint from Fabián De Sousa, Cristóbal López’s partner in Indalo, who accused the so-called “judicial table” of the macrismo of having pressured them to modify the editorial line of their journalistic media and then to sell their companies.

The investigation focuses on the “alleged existence of acts carried out by public officials, from the highest echelons of the National Executive Power -headed by Mauricio Macri- or at the request of those who, through harassment and financial suffocation towards the companies of the Indalo Group, They would have imported cases of corruption through which, with functional abuse and diversion of interests, they would have produced economic damages both to individuals and to the national patrimony, with the aim of leading to the collapse of the companies that are members of that group for their liquidation and sale at a low price, “according to the prosecution of the prosecutor Guillermo Marijuan.

As part of the measures demanded by De Sousa’s lawyer, Carlos Beraldi -also defender of Cristina Kirchner- obtained from the Directorate of Judicial Assistance in Complex Crimes and Organized Crime (Dajudeco) a crossing of calls from Rodríguez Simón’s phone, from which came the numbers with which he frequently established communication.

The analysis revealed 10,738 calls made and received during three and a half years, between January 1, 2016 and August 31, 2019.

Among those communications there are 59 with the Supreme Court judge Carlos Rosenkrantz, and 17 with his colleague Horacio Rosatti, both incorporated into the highest court in the first months of the Macri government. While calls with Rosatti were limited to that period, contacts with Rosenkrantz continued until 2018.

From the environment of the minister of the Court they recalled that “Carlos’s relationship with Pepín is publicly known: they met more than 40 years ago, they were classmates and they became friends, and the families are also friends. The fact of being friends He did not condition or condition his work. He never spoke of cases or matters pertaining to the Court with him, “they assure.

De Sousa and López declared themselves victims of a “persecution” by the Cambiemos government, which, in addition to the alleged pressure to align their media C5N and Radio 10 with official policies, would have included the AFIP’s complaint for the mega-fraud to the State with the Petrolera Oil, which did not transfer to the public coffers at least 8,000 million pesos corresponding to the fuel transfer tax.

For that case -which the justice considered proven and is in the oral trial instance- Servini also summoned the ex-AFIP head to be investigated for March 23 Alberto Abad, given that the investigators believe that the collecting body was one of the elements of pressure that the Macri government would have used on Indalo.

