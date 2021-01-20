This Thursday, the Japanese Garden will open its doors with one goal: receive people willing to donate blood for the boys and girls admitted to the Garrahan Hospital. The day will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To collaborate with this proposal, you have to ask for the requirements and reserve an appointment by sending a WhatsApp to 011-2027-0742.

At the agreed time you will have to present yourself with a condition fulfilled: having had a good breakfast or lunch. In addition, you will have to bring your DNI. After donating, you can stroll and enjoy the harmony of the Japanese Garden.

This Thursday there is a blood drive in the Japanese Garden.

In the Blood Bank of Garrahan Hospital they only receive voluntary donors and usual. Since 2011, they stopped asking patients’ relatives for donors. Instead, they started looking for them in the community, schools, institutions, businesses and universities. The idea is to find them near their neighborhoods, where they work or where they circulate.

With these donations, they not only supply Garrahan’s own patients, but also those of other hospitals. In this way, the Garrahan functions as a regional hemotherapy center.

Why do you prefer voluntary blood donations? As they explain, it is scientifically studied that they are much safer because the people who are going to donate know the requirements, they know what lifestyle they should lead to continue doing it, and they donate not because they feel pressured, but because of the desire to help.

The practice you want to banish is the replacement donation, which is when a certain amount of donors is desperately requested. “The intention of the Garrahan is that there will no longer be this type of donation because it is not a safe donation. The quality of the component that is obtained must be guaranteed and that it will be destined to someone who already has a basic disease. Precisely with the donation and transfusion are intended to help improve their quality of life, “they explain at the pediatric hospital.

It is estimated that currently, in Argentina 30% of blood donations are voluntary. This Thursday the action in the Japanese Garden will not only serve to collect blood, but so that many more people are part of this network of volunteer donors.

For more information you can write to @donamossangregarrahan.