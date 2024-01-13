













His comments came to light in a talk he had with Shuhei Yoshida of Sony that the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences gave to both of them. This meeting was recorded in a video that is subtitled.

Before talking about Final Fantasy XVIIYoshida stated 'I'm on the board now, so I really need to be careful what I say here'. Caution doesn't hurt, as anything you say could be misinterpreted.

To the above, he added 'At the moment I will just say that nothing has been decided yet'. This suggests that within Square Enix they are still planning the way forward with the next installment of the series.

Fountain: Square Enix.

According to Naoki Yoshida 'That said, if I had to say something about it… I had the opportunity to work on two of these games, FFXIV and FFXVI, so maybe, you know, it's time for someone new'.

The way Yoshida says it is what you anticipate is referring to Final Fantasy XVII. However, he doesn't mention it directly. It is later that he points out that 'fresh blood' is necessary to work on this new video game.

Director of FFXVI stood out 'rather than leaving the same old guys in charge of the next game, I think in a way it would be good to look to the future and bring in a younger generation with more youthful sensibilities…'.

Fountain: Square Enix.

Naoki Yoshida finished by saying '[…]to create a new Final Fantasy with challenges adapted to the current world'. At the end of the day, the person who decides in this regard is the Square Enix board, so we will see what path they will follow with Final Fantasy XVII.

Apart from Final Fantasy XVII We have more information about video games at TierraGamer.

