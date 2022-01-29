Firefighters from the Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium of the Region of Murcia put out a fire in the early afternoon of this Saturday that broke out in an abandoned warehouse in Cieza inhabited by passers-by, although at the time of the fire it seems that no there was no one inside.

The Local Police received notice from 112 shortly after 4 in the afternoon warning that in the aforementioned ship, located in front of a gas station and a nightclub on the Murcia road, there was abundant smoke and fire, so that, immediately , troops from the Cieza park were alerted and immediately took control of the flames. Several local police patrols also traveled to the scene of the event.