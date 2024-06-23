According to the criteria of

Two people who worked on Disney’s team in California claim that the company made false promises to get them to move to the state of Florida with the promise of being part of the Lake Nona projectwhich was announced in 2021 and was supposed to bring 2,000 good-paying jobs to Central Floridathe news outlet reported Wesh 2.

However, everything the plan was canceled in May 2023, when the company said the project would no longer be carried out due to changing business conditions. According to the aforementioned media, the lawsuit was filed by a vice president and a creative director, who They claimed they had been working in California but moved to Florida for fear of losing their jobs. if they didn’t.

Several workers sold their homes and moved out of state. Photo:Disneyland website Share

Disney’s Lake Nona project that was canceled and for which it now faces a lawsuit



According to Real Estate Market & Lifestyle, the project included an investment of US$800,000,000 with which it was planned the transfer of 2,000 jobs to a new employee campus.

This project contemplated include digital technology, finance and product development workers with an average salary of US$120,000 annuallyOrlando business groups said when the announcement was made.

Finally, the company decided end Lake Nona project due to significant changes since initial announcementincluding new management and changing business conditions, said parks president Josh D’Amaro.