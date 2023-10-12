













Authorities say this platform attracts children to spend hours on it, misrepresents the security of the application and tries to appear independent when in reality it depends on ByteDance.

ByteDance is a Chinese company which effectively owns TikTok. The Republican governor of Utah, Spencer Cox, made a series of statements regarding this case filed in the state court in Salt Lake City.

The first thing that Cox highlighted in this regard and in an energetic way was ‘We will not stand by while these companies do not take adequate and meaningful steps to protect our children’.

To the above, the governor added ‘we will prevail in holding social media companies accountable by any means necessary’. Utah is the latest US state to file a similar lawsuit against TikTok.

The others are Arkansas and Indiana. But the US Supreme Court is still deciding whether states have the authority on their own to regulate this service like Facebook or Twitter.

That is according to the current constitution in the United States. The Utah government’s lawsuit mentions its concern for public health.

According to the studies on which it is based, children who invest more than three hours a day on social networks have twice the risk of having poor mental health.

This includes anxiety and depression. For Sean Reyes, Attorney General of Utah, TikTok has characteristics similar to a ‘cruel slot machine that hooks children’.

