Groups that defend immigrants asked a federal court in California (USA) this Thursday to prohibit the government of the president Joe Biden return to asylum seekers who arrive at his border ports to present their cases without an appointment.

The Center for Constitutional Rights and the American Immigration Council (AIC) made the request to the Federal District Court of Southern California, as part of a lawsuit filed last July on behalf of the Haitian Bridge Alliance, the organization Al Otro Lado and nine asylum seekers, according to what the lawyers reported in a statement on Thursday.

Last May, the Biden government established new rules for the asylum application process requiring that those seeking that protection must obtain an appointment through the application. CBP One to file your case at a port of entry with Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

The President of the United States, Joe Biden.

Both asylum seekers and their defenders have criticized the measure, arguing that the obligation to obtain an appointment “greatly limits” applicants’ options.

The plaintiffs have asked the court to force the Biden Administration to prosecute all asylum seekers. to show up at their ports of entry “regardless of whether they are lucky enough to get an appointment at CBP One.”

The application details the experiences of the nine asylum seekers who were unable to obtain appointments on CBP One and were returned when they presented themselves at the ports of entry.

The lawsuit argues that the refusal to grant them access to the asylum process “contravenes statutory, constitutional and international law.” “Access to the asylum process should not function like a food counter, where you get a number and wait for your sandwich,” Nicole Ramos, director of the Al Otro Lado Border Rights Project, said in a statement.

“Refugees cannot afford to wait for a CBP One appointment to save their lives, because many of them are being persecuted to the border,” he added.

