It’s no secret that children today have more access to the internet than in the past. In this way, multiple companies have done everything possible to protect minors from the risks we find here. However, it appears that these efforts have not been as effective as many people would love. Thus, it was recently revealed that New Mexico has issued a lawsuit against Goal, responsible for Facebook and Instagram, due to the lack of actions to protect children on their platforms.

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Tórrez said Wednesday that the state sued Meta Platforms and its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, alleging that the company has not done adequate work to protect children from sexual abuse, online prostitution and human trafficking. This is what Tórrez commented on the matter:

“Our research on Meta platforms shows that they are not safe spaces for children, but rather privileged places for predators to trade child pornography and solicit minors for sexual relations. Dozens of adults found, contacted and pressured children into providing sexually explicit photos of themselves or participating in pornographic videos. [Zuckerberg y otros ejecutivos de Meta] “They are aware of the serious harm their products can pose to young users, and yet they have not made sufficient changes to their platforms to prevent the sexual exploitation of children.”

For his part, Austin Knudsen, Montana’s attorney general, announced Tuesday that the state was suing Meta, alleging that Instagram was “intentionally designed to create addiction, especially among minors”. This is not the first time something like this has been carried out. Recall that in October of this year, more than 40 states in the United States sued Meta, accusing it of fueling a youth mental health crisis by making its social media platforms addictive.

The attorneys general of 33 states, including California and New York, They claimed that Meta repeatedly misled the public about the dangers of its platforms and knowingly misled children and adolescents to addictive and compulsive use of social networks. Eight other US states and Washington DC filed similar lawsuits.

Regarding these accusations, Meta came out to defend itself, alleging that they use sophisticated technology, hire child safety expertsreports the contents to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and shares, “information and tools with other companies and with law enforcement, including state attorneys general, to help eradicate predators.”

At the moment there is no clear information on where this case will go., but let’s remember that Meta does not have a good reputation with the United States government, since a few years ago Zuckerberg was also prosecuted for online privacy violations. On related topics, this is what Facebook would charge for not seeing ads. Likewise, Messenger will no longer be compatible with SMS.

Editor’s Note:

While I do not doubt that these lawsuits have implications that go beyond the safety of minors, this is still a fairly important issue that needs to be regulated as soon as possible. This is not only a task for large companies, but also for parents.

Via: cnn