An Austrian lawyer and activist named Max Schrems filed a lawsuit against Google on Wednesday for considering that the company track (follow movements) in a non-consensual way to Android users in the European Union: about 300 million people.

In the lawsuit, the NGO led by Schrems, Noyb (None of Your Business, It is not your business), urges the French authorities to launch an investigation against them. “illegal operations” to force the American giant to comply with EU data protection laws.

Android phones, like Apple phones, generate a unique code – the AAID– with which they identify each of their users and track their behavior, since downloads and most used applications to the areas of the screen that you touch at all times.

Both Google itself and its clients have access to this identifier, who, according to demand, analyze user behavior to identify consumer preferences and place personalized ads.

Targeted ads, part of Google’s big revenue. Reuters photo

Schrems considers that Google, in addition, not only generates the AAID without the user’s consent, but also prevents him from deleting it since even a restart does not delete the collected data or stop subsequent monitoring.

“The AAID it is like a colored powder that you have on your feet and hands, makes every move you make in the mobile phone ecosystem visible. Also, you can’t get rid of it, just change its color, “Noyb’s data protection attorney, Stefano Rossetti, explained in a statement.

The reason why the activists have decided to file the lawsuit in France is because the country has a legal system with greater coverage and its privacy regulatory body can make decisions without the need to cooperate with other EU authorities.

Last November Noyb He already sued Apple for the same reason And, despite the fact that the case is still under the supervision of the regulatory authorities, the American company notified that, regarding its new operating system (iOS14), it will ask users for the first time if they want to have a monitoring code or not.

Schrems has been fighting the tech giants for years to ensure user privacy.

A complaint from him caused the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) to invalidate the agreement for the automatic transfer of data from European citizens to the United States.

Android tracks user behaviors. Reuters photo

What is the AAID

Each iOS device has an identifier that allows developers and marketers to perform the monitoring of activities for advertising purposes. “This function can be used by advertisers to run remarketing campaigns and record conversions of downloads or purchases,” they explain from the company.

From this parameter Google can collect information that is very valuable for your business and for advertisers.

European law allows companies to generate and use this type of identifier codes, but as long as notify the user in advance and he consents.

Users accept this type of technology in the terms and conditions when they start using Android.

SL