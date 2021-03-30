Manzana faces a new lawsuit in the United States, in this case for an iPad that would have started a fire, in another episode with the lithium batteries including your tablets.

The event occurred last year in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and the complaint was filed during March of this year in a court of that State by the insurer that repaired the damage caused.

The Allstate Insurance firm, which paid $ 142,000 to his client after the fire, in his claim he states that the incident was caused as a “result of one or more defects and / or malfunction of the iPad, its electrical system or its battery ”.

After having disbursed the aforementioned sum to his client, he hired a law firm to request compensation that, as they understand, must refund manufacturer of the tablet.

Dangerous background

The manzanita company had in recent years a dangerous accident history that even involved an alleged death from the iPad battery.

Three people were injured in 2018 after one of them will explode in an apple store in Amsterdam, forcing terrified shoppers to evacuate.

The accident occurred on Leidseplein, in the center of the Dutch capital. The three injured people were all staff members and it is believed that they inhaled fumes released when the iPad battery caught fire.

Firefighters were called to the scene to put out the fire and make sure no dangerous gases were left in the building. The place was reopened and employees treated for respiratory problems.

Apple suffered several lawsuits because of the state of the lithium batteries in its iPads. Photo: AP.

A year earlier, in New Jersey (United States), Apple was sued by the daughter of a 64-year-old man alleging that the fire that killed her father was caused by a defective battery in an iPad.

Bradley Ireland, 64, was seriously injured in the early morning fire at his Colonial Heights apartment, according to the lawsuit filed Wednesday in United States District Court in Camden. Hours later he died at a local hospital.

“The fire was caused by a defect in the tablet in question, which specifically affected the tablet’s battery,” says the lawsuit filed by Ireland’s daughter, Julia Ireland Meo of Rutherford.

The lawsuit also argues that Apple is liable because it created an “unreasonably dangerous and unsafe” product and did not provide warnings that it was dangerous.

Why a device can explode



The vast majority of smartphones and tablets use lithium ion batteries, a material that can overheat and trigger a possible explosion. That can happen for a on team requirement, for using it in very hot places, and especially during recharging.

Over time, lithium batteries were perfected by increasing their energy density. This feature allows them a increased energy storage in less space; although this increase in energy implies more heat transferred to the device and the latent danger that they may explode.

For this reason, the specialists in this class of products assure that the charging cycles can sometimes damage the battery, as well as knocks and drops of the phone.

SL