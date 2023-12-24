In this era of humanity, basically people can sue whoever confronts them for whatever excuse they want, and that leads to those who have ventured to ask for excessive amounts of money from entertainment companies such as Disney, Universal, Warner, among other. And speaking of this precisely, a person has gone against amazon On this occasion, that is due to the series of The Lord of the rings from 2022, which would have stolen ideas from its supposed Fanfic.

The user known as Demetrious Polychron has launched a giant lawsuit against the company that started as an online store and has expanded to television, mentioning that The Rings of Power They have stolen part of their created history. However, the attacking lawyers found some legal loopholes that turned the tables, so now the subject will have to pay millions of dollars to the heirs of the rights to the franchise created by Tolkien.

The work in question is named after The Fellowship of The King, which began to be written in 2017, even led to its text being patented, that is, paying for the copyright of the work. In fact, she tried to contact The Tolkien State, a company that manages everything related to the franchise. But not having approval in some way, he continued on his way in what seems to be a new book saga that continues what was left in The return of the Kingsomething that is really not legal.

When the series arrived The Rings of Power is when the user launched the lawsuit against Amazon and The Tolkien State, with 250 million dollars in the middle for the alleged theft of Fanfic ideas. Given this, the judge who reviewed the case and mentioned that the lawsuit has been without reasons and to waste time, after all, an idea for a franchise that does not belong to the creator was patented. This has turned the tables, and now the subject must pay 134,000 euros and also do not publish your planned works, otherwise the payment will be much higher.

In the end they will not go as is to a trial in which a direct representative of Tolkien like a family member, but it is interesting that things have turned around and now the person affected is the plaintiff.

Remember that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Is available in Prime Video. The second season is in production.

Via: BBC

Editor's note: These kinds of things don't happen every day, and above all they don't have such sad endings in which things don't go as you wish. He will have to work practically the rest of his life to pay the money, even his relatives may be left owing Tolkien.