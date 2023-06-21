NY.- The US government sued Amazon on Wednesday over what it calls its years-long crackdown on signing consumers up for its Prime service without their consent and making it harder to unsubscribe.

The lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in federal court for the Western District of Washington accuses Amazon of using deceptive designs, called “dark patterns” to mislead consumers into enrolling them in the service. . He said that in many cases it was more difficult to buy products on Amazon without a Prime subscription. He added that consumers were sometimes presented with a button to complete a purchase, without making it clear that pressing it would enroll them in Prime.

The internal name of the process at Amazon is “Iliad”, alluding to the ancient Greek poem about the siege of Troy.

Company officials delayed or rejected changes that would have made it easier to unsubscribe, according to the lawsuit. He maintains that this violated the FTC Act and another law called Restoring Consumer Trust Online.

Prime, launched in 2005, has more than 200 million subscribers around the world who pay $139 a year or $14.99 a month for expedited delivery, free delivery, returns and the Prime Video streaming service. In the first three months of the year, Amazon reported revenue of $9.6 billion from subscriptions, 17% more than in the same period last year.

The FTC said in a press release that its lawsuit is supported by “a number of complaints.” He accused the company of trying to hinder the investigation, which began in 2021.

“Amazon tricked and trapped people into recurring subscriptions without their consent, which not only angers users but costs them significant amounts of money,” FTC Chief Lina Khan said in a statement. “These manipulative tactics hurt law-abiding consumers and businesses.”