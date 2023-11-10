Friday, November 10, 2023, 18:08



Aaron James is a 46-year-old American who in June 2021 suffered an accident that almost cost him his life. While working on a high-voltage line, his face touched a wire and received a shock of 7,200 volts. He lost his left eye, his left arm above the elbow, his entire nose and lips, his front teeth, his left cheek area, and his chin down to the bone. More than two years later, on May 27, this US Army veteran was the protagonist of the world’s first transplant of an entire eye and part of the face. «I am very grateful to the donor and his family, who have given me a second chance to live in a time of great difficulty. I hope the family finds comfort knowing that part of the donor lives with me,” James said after leaving the hospital and returning to his native Arkansas last September to be with his wife and his daughter.

His case was made known this Thursday, when the team of surgeons at the Langone Health hospital in New York gave the details of the novel operation. It lasted 21 hours and a team of more than 140 professionals, including surgeons, nurses and other health personnel, participated. “The mere fact that we have achieved the first complete eye transplant with a face is a tremendous feat that many have long believed impossible,” said Dr. Eduardo Rodríguez, who led the intervention. “We couldn’t have asked for a more perfect patient,” he added.

Aaron James, before the accident.



Reuters







Mother cells



Although the transplanted left eye has shown signs of good health, including direct blood flow to the retina – the one responsible for receiving light and sending images to the brain – it is not certain that he will regain his sight – his right eye was left intact after the accident. . The initial plan only contemplated the possibility of including the eyeball for aesthetic reasons as part of the face transplant. “If some form of vision restoration occurred, it would be wonderful,” says Dr. Rodríguez.

James himself was aware that regaining his vision was a remote possibility. «The doctors never expected it to work at all and they told me that from the beginning. “I told them that even if I can’t see, maybe they can at least learn something to help the next person.” The transplant included an innovative procedure with adult stem cells derived from the donor’s bone marrow, which were injected into the optic nerve. Eye transplants had previously been done in mice with some success, but it had never been done before in humans.

Once at home, Aaron will have to undergo monthly check-ups in New York and the company he worked for has offered him the possibility of continuing as security manager.