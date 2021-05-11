The governor of Córdoba, Juan Schiaretti, underwent a scheduled surgical intervention this Tuesday, in which he removed a complex kidney cyst, and is now “stable” and “recovering satisfactorily.”

The provincial president It was operated in the Allende Sanatorium, after performing “routine medical studies, in which a complex cyst was evidenced in the upper pole of the right kidney”.

René Vandersande, general medical director of the Cordoba health center, reported that it was carried out with “Successful planned surgical intervention”.

“In this intervention, a cyst detected in the upper pole of the right kidney was successfully removed,” they indicated with a report that spread after the operation.

In addition, it was pointed out that “the extracted tissue has already been sent for evaluation to the Pathological Anatomy Service” of that Sanatorium.

As reported in due time, the surgery scheduled for Governor Juan Schiaretti has been performed this morning. The medical director of the Allende sanatorium, Dr. René Vandersande (MP 20670) provided the corresponding medical report that is attached. pic.twitter.com/005zmZzsac – Government of Córdoba (@gobdecordoba) May 11, 2021

“At this time, Mr. Governor is stable, recovering satisfactorily and under constant observation by the different physicians belonging to the interdisciplinary medical team that participated in the procedure,” they remarked in the medical part.

The next news on the health of the governor of Córdoba will be officially reported on Wednesday, at 10, with the presentation of a new part.

In principle, it is estimated that “the Gringo” will only be able to convalesce at his home after two or three days of hospitalization. The president was accompanied by his wife, Alejandra Vigo.

AFG