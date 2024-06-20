Juarez City.- The State Government reported that, after the road accident that occurred last Tuesday, the JGPS boy was subjected to two surgical procedures this Thursday morning that ended successfully, and currently his health status is reported as stable and in the process of recovery.

Rogelio Covarrubias Gil Lamadrid, Medical Director of the Northern Zone, explained that this day the child underwent two successful surgeries in a single intervention, lasting three and almost four hours respectively.

The first of them was to repair the two bilateral femur fractures he had, for which adapted and specialized material was required.

The second surgery continued the procedure carried out yesterday, where the internal injury that the minor had in his genitourinary system was treated and in which two doctors specializing in urology intervened.

The official emphasized that the Children’s Specialty Hospital of Ciudad Juárez, headed by Dr. Yessica Ortega, has all the necessary supplies, as well as sufficient material and human resources to provide comprehensive care to minors, which has been done so far. punctually.

In the case of the intervention time from his arrival and evaluation, Covarrubias recalled that the patient had multiple traumas and very intense pain, so it was necessary to first carry out the pertinent studies and wait for him to be stable in order to carry out the medical treatment. appropriate surgical.

Health sector authorities announced that a total of 18 people make up an interdisciplinary team dedicated to patient care with the aim of guaranteeing their well-being. Among the health staff that cares for him are three orthopedists, two urologists, two anesthesiologists, a pediatric intensivist, a pediatrician, four surgeons, as well as nine nurses who work in the three shifts, in addition to the staff who collaborated in the three surgeries. carried out so far.