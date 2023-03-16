From becoming a priest and a nun they ended up falling in love and abandoning the religious life.

It is not uncommon to hear stories of priests or nuns who at some point in their lives decide to abandon religious life in the name of a more profane one. Today we want to tell you one of the most read stories in the world that deals with the story of Tomas and Massiel who have both decided to abandon religious life to live their love.

Despite the criticisms, the two are today real Tiktok stars where they talk about their story and how all this happened.

Tomás Cam and Massiel Pereyra they were very young when he met at the seminary to become a priest and she a nun. At first the two rarely spoke and listened to each other, indeed above all Tomas she admitted that she is not interested in Massiel at all.

But 7 years of seminary together then made the difference. A year before the young man abandoned religious life, the two began to converse on social media and from there the spark struck.

The first to leave was Tomasthen it was the turn of Massiel. The two have decided to abandon this life to live their love independently. In short, the feelings they felt were stronger than the religious vocation.

Their story has become public knowledge thanks to Tiktok where the two told how they fell in love and the courage they had in abandoning their previous vocation. The first meeting was Bridge of Sighs in Lima, in Peru. Tomás said through his TikTok account that he loved the meeting and couldn’t stop listening to Massiel.

After a couple of dates their relationship turned from friendship to something more. Obviously the video went viral on the web where there was also criticism from those who did not appreciate this choice.