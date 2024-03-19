Two years ago, German doctors came across news reports of a man being investigated for receiving scores of coronavirus vaccines without medical explanation.

Prosecutors were investigating whether he had received additional doses as part of a plan to collecting stamped vaccination cards to sell to people who wanted to circumvent vaccination mandates. But to the doctors, he was a medical anomaly, someone who had defied recommendations and become a test object for measure the external limits of an immune response.

Last year, they asked prosecutors to pass along a request: Would you like to join a research project?

Once prosecutors closed their investigation without filing charges, the man agreed.

By the time the doctors first saw him, The 62-year-old man had received 215 doses of the coronavirus vaccine. Ignoring her pleas to stop, he received two more injections in the following months, expanding his immune reserve to a combined total of 217 doses of eight different types of Covid vaccines over the course of two and a half years.

After months of studying it, the doctors, led by Kilian Schober, an immunologist at the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg, reported their findings this month in The Lancet Infectious Diseases, a medical journal.

The man had apparently never been infected with the coronavirus. He reported no side effects from the vaccine. And their repertoire of antibodies and immune cells was considerably larger than that of a typical vaccinated person, even if the precision of those immune responses remained effectively unchanged.

The researchers found that even injection number 217 boosted man's immune response. And although they carefully looked for signs of a progressive weakening of their immune reactions over time—a type of immune tolerance that sometimes develops during prolonged viral infections—they saw no decline.

“This indicates how robust the immune system's response is to such repetitive immunization,” Schober said. “Not even 200 vaccines represent as great a challenge to the immune system as a chronic infection”.

Investigators said the man was from Magdeburg, but offered few other details and said his motivation was private.

Because they did not have access to other multi-vaccinators, doctors said their findings could not be used to predict how other people would react to repeated inoculations. Other patients could experience side effects, Schober said, so it is not wise for people to defy medical advice to receive more injections than recommended.