The training most in demand by the labour market is not adapting quickly enough for the country’s productive sector, so much so that young women are studying the same courses they did 10 years ago, without opting for new trends, according to a study by the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness (Imco).

“The five most popular degrees continue to be Business Administration, Industrial Engineering, Law, Business and Commerce, and Nursing. The degrees with the most graduates are also those that currently have the most students.

“75 percent of companies in Mexico cannot find enough talent,” said the study “Compare careers 2024: are we training the talent that Mexico needs?”. It noted that there is currently a greater demand for technological skills in the labor market, and that specialties such as engineering or mathematics are more highly valued and receive better salaries.

In detail, some of the sectors with the highest percentage of employers who report not finding enough talent are: in the information technology sector, 79 percent; in transportation, logistics and automotive, 69 percent, while in the manufacturing sector, 66 percent.

In addition, the research indicates that companies will adopt new technologies that will require new skills. For example, in the area of ​​digital platforms and applications, 86 percent of companies in that area will adopt new technologies in the next five years. “The evidence shows that Mexico is not training the necessary talent as a strategy for attracting investment,” he said. Another challenge it faces is that 73 percent of young people in Mexico do not complete their higher education. He pointed out that the country has the lowest population with higher education in the OECD, since 27 percent of the population between 25 and 34 years old has higher education, a percentage below the average, which is 47 percent. “The Imco proposes developing strategies so that more young people continue their studies to higher education promoted by the SEP and local authorities,” he added. “As well as forming a technical team between business chambers and higher education institutions at a local level to improve the connection between the educational offer and the demand for talent.”