CR CARTAGENA. Friday, August 5, 2022, 02:58



The City Council of Cartagena will have at the beginning of next year a basic project for the removal of mud and dry from the southern beaches of the Mar Menor. There will be ten action areas between Punta Brava and Los Nietos to recover the sandbanks “in the area of ​​greatest impact and where the environmental crisis of the lagoon began before,” the mayor, Noelia Arroyo, said yesterday.

Together with the Councilor for Litoral, Cristina Pérez, and municipal technicians, the councilor met with representatives of the Temporary Business Union (UTE) formed by Tecnoambiente and McValerna. They are the companies in charge of carrying out the environmental study and the project. The objective was to find out the immediate plans of the experts and convey to them the importance of this plan.

Tecnoambiente has experience in the recovery of degraded areas, such as the Ría del Burgo, in La Coruña, and the contaminated sludge in Huelva. There, he acted together with the Port Authority of this Andalusian city.

“From a technical point of view, this is a scientific challenge, because no one has yet carried out a study of this size to recover the beaches. And from a social point of view, it means recovering the area hardest hit by the Mar Menor crisis,” said Arroyo.

The work will be carried out in four phases, which include studying all the technical alternatives to choose the best method for each location. The proposals will be included in a basic project, to request environmental authorizations. The next step will be to write the execution project.

Arroyo did not give more dates. He did recall that the project, which the Autonomous Community supports with 300,000 euros, was included in the actions of the Ministry for the Ecological Transition on the coastline three years ago, but this state body refused to do so (alleged that it was not its competence).