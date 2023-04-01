Members of the Banking and Industrial Police (PBI) of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of Mexico City, Three minors were arrested in possession of a firearm..

The young people, apparently, played with a gun and made several detonations in the streets of the Álvaro Obregón mayor’s office.

The events occurred while the uniformed officers were conducting security tours of the San Jose del Olivar neighborhoodwhen they observed that in the streets Mimosa and Glaciar, on board a gray car, the crew members manipulated the weapon and they fired into the air on the public highway so they were stopped.

After carrying out a preventive review, they were assured a short firearm, a magazine and 19 useful cartridges.

By not accrediting the legal possession of the weapon, the three young people who said they were 14 and two 15 years old were arrested and presented, together with the insured, before the corresponding Public Ministry agent, who will determine their legal situation.

According to the preliminary report of Statistics on Registered Deaths (EDR) for the first semester of 2022, prepared by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), 68.1% – around 10,597 – of the homicides perpetrated in that period was committed by using a firearm.

Between January and June of the previous year, there were 15 thousand 561 homicides in our country, where the rate was 12 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants, a figure lower than that registered for the same period in 2021, where 14 incidents were recorded per 100,000 incidents with the definitive information.

The INEGI data also reflects that the assault with firearms it was the main means to commit homicides (68.1%); followed by bladed weapons with 9.7% of the incidents; hanging, strangulation and suffocation with 7.0% and the rest through other means.

