Elements of the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) executed arrest warrants against three adolescents, two of them investigated for the crime of equated rape, one more for home robbery.

In one action, Agents of the Investigative Police (PDI) apprehended in Zumpango a 15-year-old adolescent, who allegedly sexually assaulted a 4-year-old boy, events perpetrated on August 17, 2022 in a property in the Ex Hacienda de Guadalupe neighborhood, in the municipality of Zumpango, then threatened him so that he would not will tell what happened.

Elements of the PDI of the Special Prosecutor for Crimes Committed by Adolescents, also completed an arrest warrant against a minor under 17 years of age, indicated for his possible participation in the rape of a 13-year-old adolescent in Chalco.

Investigations by this Institution specified that on November 13, 2021, the victim and several other people, including the aforementioned adolescent, were living together on some courts in the Chalco Heroes Housing Unit. At some point, the adolescent and the now detainee left the site to go to a store, however, this individual led her to another site, where she would have committed the rape.

In another mobilization, FGJEM personnel apprehended a 16-year-old minor in Aculco, investigated for his possible participation in the crime of burglary with violence, which occurred on March 19, 2022.

On the day of the events, the detained adolescent and two other subjects entered a building located in the San Martín Ejido street, First Block, in Aculcowhere they apparently beat and threatened the owner of the house with a firearm, and then stole various valuables, money and clothing.

The three detained adolescents were transferred and admitted to the Quinta del Bosque Detention Center in Zinacantepec, at the disposal of the Judicial Authority, who will determine their legal situation, however, they must be considered innocent until a conviction is issued against them.





